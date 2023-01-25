VIEWPOING: Continuing the lessons of others

Rinker Buck dedicates his latest adventure book about “Life on the Mississippi” to his former teachers who instructed him through the years. He quotes a phrase from Bernard of Chartres about being able to stand on the shoulders of giants, and then says, “We are the continued minds of our best teachers.”

All of us have been fortunate to have some people in our lives who have taught us some things through the years. They may have taught us a principle, skill or the nuts and bolts of a profession, but they probably also showed us their love, joys and kindnesses, giving us the true and honest word on some things.

Living life is constantly learning what one might do with our words and actions as well as the opposite. We learn principles through great examples. I have been blessed to have many great “giants” in my own life. Yes, grandmothers and grandfathers, a mom and a dad, and many great educators gracing my path. They have provided reservoirs of strength which I did not know I had. They asked both the easy and the hard questions. They listened, encouraged, and chastened.

I had a college coach who called me “bulldog” because he knew I would not quit. Just knowing I had his respect and trust was important. When I had the opportunity to become Editor in Chief of the school paper, and knew it might mean missing some practices, he worked with me, allowing me to work out on my own a few times a week. I made up those practices and gave him my best. When he died a few years ago, I immediately remembered his kindness and his care for me as a young man, and I remain especially grateful for his trust and understanding. He believed in me.

My grandfather addressed me as “buddy.” I hear his voice when calling students the same thing. At Christmas one year, he reached out to my grandmother and gave her a kiss in the midst of a stressful time she was having involving the holiday meal. Witnessing the moment of compassion taught me much over the years about how to deal in the art of relationships. Again, the people around us, many times, just need to be reminded that we love and trust them, that we can be concerned about them, but not overly intrusive. When my other grandfather passed away, I spent hours with my grandmother on her porch. One time, she said, “It’s okay to talk about your grandfather.” The moment was healing for me. When we teach and mentor others, we are providing permission and opportunity for them to learn and grow.

During my undergraduate work, I had a college professor who knew I wanted to teach and write. He required us to write a journal, took them up periodically, and read them and responded. He started handing me books to read about journalism because he knew it was an interest of mine. Great teachers and mentors feed us. I have never forgotten his efforts. When the thought crosses my mind to say a good word to a student, or feed them a good book, I try not to pass it up.

Other instructors over the years provided order to my life, taught me skills like listening and following directions, and to have, and find, joy – always, joy. They lived with their example of passion and integrity. The qualities of their lives shine through in my own as I strive to keep learning and give back. We all have something to do and a purpose. In striving toward those purposes, we become an example for others whether we are trying to or not. My father says we are always teaching something in the way we carry ourselves and in how we treat others. He is my greatest teacher and mentor. Young people can feel pressure to succeed. Dad let me know to challenge myself, but never let the actions of my past press down on me too hard. And of course, he is right. From the littlest child eager to learn to an adult searching for purpose and meaning, there are others watching how we conduct ourselves and searching for things which might help their own lives.

Reading history is a great instructor, too. History is a constant reminder people are unpredictable, get swept up into events both big and small, and become reflections of their own character.

Coaches, teachers and mentors give us many things, but especially their time and commitment. Most notably, their love and faith in us. We are all, in part, results of those gifts they took the time to pour into us. Moreover, we now have the blessing of pouring into others and extending those gifts. How grateful can we eternally be?