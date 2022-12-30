VIEWPOINT: A prayer for the end of the year

There are a lot of things on my mind as I sit here typing the last column of 2022. I am thinking about all the blessings within this last year, and all the constants, too. We humans are creatures of habit. Some are thinking about new resolutions. Many are reflecting on the surprises and the glories from this past year. A few are ready to close this one because it might have been very painful. All these feelings and emotions are relevant. It is important to be in tune with all of these thoughts as we interact with one another.

As the weather gets colder, I find myself praying for people who might be cold and hungry. I get a little worrisome and nervous seeing more people walking on the side of our roads, many times not wearing reflective gear. What brings people to aimlessly walk those roads? Are they fully being served physically and mentally? Is anyone else frustrated by these and other questions? How we treat all of our citizens is a reflection of who we are as a people. Granted, people must make an effort to help themselves, too. But no one can argue mental health issues have not ravaged the country and our communities in the last few years as a result of the perfect storms of war and COVID. Affordable housing is a major issue in our communities, state and nation. Many people and organizations are working hard to feed people and provide shelter. Others are volunteering their time in this important work.

I pray for wars to end. Old Testament scriptures speak of getting to a place where swords are turned into plowshares. Our world is ravaged by wars each year, not just between Russia and Ukraine, but in the very heart of man. Abraham Lincoln, who made his words poignant, sharp and poetic, said in his Second Inaugural Address, "Fondly do we hope, fervently to we pray, that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away.” Such was his hope, but he also said if the Civil War needed to continue to bring righteousness and justice, then it needed to finish its course. Our prayers should be along the same lines. Two words from Lincoln’s speech remain instructive. Hope and fervency. Whatever we do in the next year, let it be filled with hope and passionate commitment. And I pray to God we are fighting the good fight when it comes to our country’s support and assistance to peoples in other lands working toward their own freedom.

The fight at home regards what simply comes out of our mouths. When school children of all ages use cuss words and F-bombs in their classrooms, with peers, and with family members, it is not just a sign of rudeness, but also an indication we are slowing and visibly losing our ability to effectively communicate with one another. When more individuals get their views of acceptable language off their cellphones and streaming services instead of around a family or civic table, we have much work to do. The civic life of our communities and our nation rests in the laws placed before us, but also in the ways we debate and dissent together. We can all use better language with one another. The way we speak to each other is a current tragedy. When speaking, we also need to listen more. I pray to have wisdom to speak better to individuals this year. All of us could be helped by lessons in effective communication. Let’s make a commitment to do better.

A good many of us begin a New Year thinking about what might occur around us in the next 365 days. People worry, hoping for the best but fearing the worst. I pray each of us gains the wisdom not to fear. The great leaders of our times and elsewhere recognized fear, but knew it needed to be conquered. Winston Churchill, the great British leader, spoke to his people about "bracing themselves to their duty." And so should we.

Bracing ourselves to our duties and finding a purpose for the next year is an individual task. It is physical in taking care of our health and getting involved in our communities. It is mental in working through both personal and collective challenges, often asking ourselves the tough questions. Most importantly, it is spiritual as we work to grow in our faith by understanding and being uplifted by the faiths of others.

The stage is set, although we will not know all the performances until this time next year. One curtain closes and another opens. May we count our blessings and pledge to do some purposeful things in the New Year. May we strike out, and strive on. “Fondly, do we hope, fervently do we pray.” Seems like a great way to begin 2023.