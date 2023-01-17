VIEWPOINT: Answering the four questions

I read an interesting post recently by online writer Tommy Tomlinson. His weekly commentary on WFAE radio and his other endeavors are worth checking into. He has also been a great help in critiquing my own writing and encouraging me to write better.

Tomlinson conducts writing workshops from time to time and includes four main questions as an exercise to help writers think about their craft. It is at one time an "icebreaker" for students, but also a way to tap into their passions and interests. His questions are: What do you know about? What do you care about? What are you curious about? What scares you?

I trust I know the important things about teaching school, but I admit I cannot keep up with every change national and state boards make regarding education. There’s the old adage about knowing the students in the classroom and teaching your subject well. These are my first priority. I know enough about teaching to know I spend too many hours at school and maybe not enough time in the quiet of my own home with the dog at my heels. I am always thinking about projects around the house I would like to complete if I had the money, but I do not always have the funds. I am thankful the list is not a long one, yet there are things which beg completion when I am not teaching and coaching.

I care deeply about my family and my students. I also care about giving back to this profession by continuing to work and mentor prospective teachers. I enjoy the work, and it is very gratifying to know generations of teachers are being raised up to stand in the gap for students and to direct educational policy. I tell them this is the hardest and most fun job they might ever do. Such has been my experience.

I believe there are many things I am curious about. I ask questions of the technicians when I am giving blood. I am a process guy. I would not describe myself as a tinkerer, but I like to know how things work. I like to listen to conversations and see what other people are interested in. If nothing else, those conversations remind me I am not a very smart person, but I am good at putting my hand to the plow and offering my blood and tears and sweat when needed. As a teacher, I enjoy thinking about new ways to teach a subject and better questions to ask my students. There is always the thought that if I had more time — I could put together this lesson better or redesign a certain unit, but I am working hard to do the best I can. Schools have always been political places, but they are becoming more so. I want to be fair and just in the classroom and give the students my best effort. Moreover, I hope they learn how to think and debate with civility. Citizenship is very important to me.

To the last question, phone calls in the middle of the night worry me. I’m concerned about what news those calls might hold. There are times when I am scared of saying the wrong thing to a student or colleague. I do not mind conflict, but I do not want to stupidly bring it upon myself. I am scared of where we are heading as a people if we cannot talk to one another and sit at the table of some kind of brotherhood and have discussions about how to deal with situations which affect us all as human beings and citizens of a particular place. I guess I am also a little nervous about the things I am going to pursue when my teaching career ends. Yet, I am trusting God’s good graces to lead me in the right direction because I am enjoying my life now and trying to do things better each day. I know trials are going to come, and I pray for the strength to face them. And if and when I suffer, I trust I am not alone.

We probably ask ourselves these questions in some form or another many times during the course of our lives. The first time I read these questions, I thought about how unique they are, but I realize I have been asking them at some point while I plug away each day.

I must say they were encouraging and instructive, and they reminded me to be grateful and thankful for breath in my lungs and a chance to pour my life into the places I inhabit. When I have time, I will answer them again and do what Tomlinson asks his students to do: look for common threads and write about them.