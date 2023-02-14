A column by North Carolina writer D.G. Martin appeared in various newspapers a few weeks ago talking about books and movies. His main question regarded why there are not more movies made in North Carolina about books set in the state. It was a nice read. One thing he wrote really struck home, “The relationship with the book is personal and special - the relationship we have with a movie is more distanced from that.”

Maybe he is right. Either way, I thought it was a beautiful statement. It reminded me of some great books, the movies made from them, and a few movies I would like to see filmed from the reading I enjoy.

It is about time to have a serious movie made from the various autobiographies of Frederick Douglass. As an escaped slave, abolitionist, speaker, activist, and civil servant, he changed a lot of perceptions about the way all of us should live. I would like to see the moment captured on film when he is speaking to President Lincoln about allowing African Americans to fight in the Civil War, or when he honored Lincoln with a speech at the Illinois State House. There are many other moments to see, too. David Blight has written an amazing biography of the man, but my first reading about him came from Margaret Davidson. Her “Frederick Douglass Fights for Freedom” is one of the first books I ever read. Published in 1968, I must have received a copy when I was 8 or 9. Like John Adams, I write in my books. So, I wrote a little note to myself as a boy on the inside front cover, “This story is a great, inspiring and somewhat sad story of a boy of slavery. When you read this book, you might want to do further research on the character.” I found the book a few years ago, and it rests in my classroom today.

A few years back, I was reading Stephen Ambrose’s history of the D-Day invasion. I happened to be reading it when the movie “Saving Private Ryan” appeared in theaters. When the movie began, I started to cry. Ambrose became an advisor on the film after interviewing thousands of men who served in the Second World War. Reading the book gave me a more intense view of the conflict than the film -- a reminder we never fully know what soldiers go through. Both the book and the movie reveal so much about why June 6, 1944 is truly a "day of days."

Willie Morris is a great writer. His many books are wholesome and complicated. A movie based on his book set during the Korean War would be great. “Taps” is a wonderful book about a boy who renders honor to the men in his hometown who have sacrificed in the war. It is a novel of growing up amid local and national things, but also a memoir of love and loss. Morris’s writing taps into almost all the themes we experience in our lives. The writer of “My Dog Skip” really hammers home some life lessons through the book.

Years after reading “We Were Soldiers Once and Young,” I am still drawn to the book. Mel Gibson’s portrayal of Col. Hal Moore’s leadership during the first official ground action in Vietnam is vivid and honest. As true of most books turned into movies, the book is so much more revealing. Joe Galloway’s writing, along with Moore’s, is a vivid retelling of the first battles in the Ia Drang Valley. After watching the movie in the theater, the place was silent as the names of the men who died there were flashed on the screen. I’ll never forget the moment.

A lot of the books we pick to read end up driving our own stories. We remember where we were when we began a book or finished it. Some of us write down famous phrases to use later, identifying with the characters in the sweeping arcs of their own stories. We are similar in the way our own lives rise and fall. We read to be inspired, to learn, and to recover the great imagination in our own lives, but also to be comforted.

My father says my life might look like the movie “Mr. Holland’s Opus.” Realistically, I am not as good of a teacher as Richard Dreyfuss plays in the film, but it is an inspiring one. My favorite movie is “The Emperor’s Club” about another teacher. Like books, movies can provide a lot of strength.

Yes, there should be more movies made in North Carolina from and about books set in our area. The state is a great place to live.

There is nothing like sitting on a porch at any time of the day with a mug of something and a great read to entertain oneself.

Reading is a help in so many ways.