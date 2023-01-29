VIEWPOINT: Equity, social justice are crucial concepts of public health

During the Burke County Commissioners Jan. 3 pre-agenda meeting, Commissioner Phil Smith speculated that words like equity and cultural competence “sound a whole lot like critical race theory and social justice” and are “endemic in the beliefs and philosophies” of Marxism and communism.

I’m in a unique position to consider his concerns. I’m a full-time public health graduate student, a clinical physician, a college professor, and a Burke County resident.

As a county commissioner, Smith is specifically tasked with oversight of our health department. Asking questions in that role is entirely appropriate.

What was jarring was his dismissal of social justice, equity and cultural competence as legitimate topics for public health training.

According to Smith, and despite assertions at the meeting from Burke County Health Department Director Danny Scalise that critical race theory, Marxism and communism were never a part of the training, the simple appearance of certain words “sounded the alarm” for him.

Smith speaks of doing his homework. As a physician, I enrolled in graduate training in public health because I needed to do homework of my own. The COVID-19 pandemic pre-pandemic medical roles taught me I had much to learn about public health, despite graduation from medical school.

I’m not alone in that recognition.

About one quarter of UNC medical students choose to take an additional year to earn a Master’s in Public Health (MPH) along with their medical degree. In the last decade, the nationwide proportion of MPH students who are physicians has tripled. We need this training, for all the reasons Scalise eloquently laid out in response to Smith’s questions. The fourth largest Hmong population and one of the fastest-growing Latino populations in the country live in Burke and surrounding counties. We take care of people from a wide range of cultures, many of whom are disinvested and underheard. Integrating equity and social justice do not inherently make something communist or Marxist (as Jane Cantwell, a naturalized American citizen raised in the USSR, so eloquently explained in her public comments at the Jan. 17 commissioners meeting). These concepts are, however, endemic to public health training, and appropriately so.

Taking a stand against equity and social justice is a curious take for a county politician and former Western Civilization educator. In terms of historic figures in Western Civilization, to me, Jesus Christ in Luke 4:18 speaks much more to equity and social justice than anything said by Karl Marx.

Moreover, Smith should consider the ways words out of context can be assigned inaccurate meaning. His still-active campaign Facebook page labels him as “The Working Man’s Candidate.” Alleging to “speak for the working man” is a primary tenet of communism and Marxism. I would no more call Smith a communist or Marxist based on him using these words than I would have concluded that the our Health Department’s equity training was Communist or Marxist because it contained the words “social justice” or “equity.” Taking words out of context and assigning them incorrect meaning is clearly unhelpful for dialogue and advancement.

Smith also inquires whether the Health Department “showed any inclination of not treating every customer the same before we had this group come in.” The implication here is that racism must somehow be identified before equity training is necessary. Again, this is a curious position for an educator.

As a physician I am required to get dozens of hours of continuing education every year, and willingly go further to get additional degrees and training to better serve our population. I don’t do so because I’m ignorant or racist (I hope) — I do so because I want to continually improve my performance. And during her report to the commissioners, Chae Moore, public health education supervisor for BCHD, enthusiastically described the training as doing just that — improving the department’s internal and external performance.

Hearing Smith and Scalise’s exchange at the Jan. 3 pre-agenda meeting, I truly believe both want the best for Burke County citizens.

The conversation is productive: it calls attention to how we reach populations in Burke County whose health is less supported by conventional pathways. Health departments, emergency departments and public spaces are resources of last resort for those not being served by privatized and traditional healthcare pathways. While this mission might be considered socialized, it might also be considered fundamentally Christian, and I’m sure we would all agree it is fundamentally American in its service to our neighbors.

Back to homework. I am in school right now to learn how to better serve all the populations in our community. As he does his homework, I would encourage Smith to consider studying contemporary public health, especially since he has shown a particular interest in oversight of this county function.

He might find its principles — including equity and social justice — align well with the values we all share in wanting the best health metrics for everyone in Burke County.