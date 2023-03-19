I refer to it as “the fall.”

Stories had been reported for months about this invisible threat upending countries far away and making its way across the globe. There was no doubt it was going to upend us too, but even as the inevitable neared, it still seemed like a dream. In many ways, it still does.

There was an ominous feeling building inside me. I wanted it to be a case of hoping for the best but expecting the worst. Sadly, the latter proved true.

It was three years ago this month, March 3 to be exact, when the first case of coronavirus was identified in North Carolina. A week later, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 14, Cooper announced the closure of public schools and a ban on mass gatherings of 100 people or more. Three days later, on March 17, restaurants and bars were shuttered. The term “essential worker” became common, yet essential items became scarce.

Life as we knew it was ending.

Three days later on March 20, I headed off to a four-day, three-night vacation at a remote Beech Mountain cabin planned several months earlier. Driving up an empty N.C. 181 to a vacation spot that normally would’ve been filled with late-winter skiers, everything was empty, desolate. Other than the general store, businesses and restaurants were closed. It felt like a ghost town. But since the point of the trip was to get away from work and have a relaxing weekend in nature, the quiet was welcome at first.

A gentle mist fell as I arrived at the aptly named “Treehouse,” nestled on the side of the mountain with a 360-degree view of what seemed like endless nature and peace.

That’s when it happened. Loaded down with a cooler in my right hand and several bags slung across my left shoulder, I hit a slick spot on the wooden ramp and my feet flew up near head height while the rest of me crashed hard on the deck.

The fall took my breath away. For several minutes, I couldn’t move. I just laid there trying to evaluate if my physical injuries were as bad as those to my ego. Both were bruised and battered. As much as I wanted to cry from the pain, I instead laid on my back and laughed in disbelief at how fast everything in life can change. In retrospect, that fall feels metaphorical for the one the world was about to experience.

The drive home from the mountains was like going into another dimension. Streets and parking lots were devoid of vehicles. No people were walking the sidewalks through Morganton. No breweries or restaurants full of friends and laughter. Everything was eerily quiet. It was a different world.

It wasn’t long before “the fall” began to transcend into “the loss.” There’s no doubt the loss experienced during the pandemic was great. In the U.S. alone, the death toll stands at more than 1 million people and continues to climb. It’s doubtful anyone could say they weren’t heavily impacted by COVID, not just those who contracted the disease, but those who lost jobs or homes or were forced to stand aside and watch as loved ones suffered or died.

Everything from before had changed, not only by COVID but by the political climate that became a disease in itself. The “social” experiment of social media was proving to be an epic failure. The very tools that should’ve helped to keep us connected and engaged, especially during quarantines and lockdowns, turned out to be ripping society apart at the seams. It was the “new normal” — and one that was anything but normal. Instead, it was downright surreal.

Here we are three years later and many of us, myself included, are still trying to figure out what our new normal looks like. In many ways it still feels like a dream — or nightmare really — from which you can’t completely awaken.

Just recently I’ve attended some events that haven’t been held since before the pandemic hit. And while it was good to be back among friends and family, it again gave me a feeling that I was in a different dimension. All the faces were familiar, albeit most had a few more gray hairs and a few more wrinkles than before — whether that was from time or pandemic stress is anyone’s guess.

No matter the cause, we all fell three years ago when the pandemic hit. Some of us fell harder than others. We all felt loss. Some more than others. Some were able to pick themselves up quickly, but others still are trying to rise. Indeed, some of us are still in that time warp trying to wrap our minds around what our “new normal” is ... yet again. After years of disassociating and disconnecting from so many things, trying to reconnect can be difficult. Of course, some of the things that changed will never be the same again.

The impact of the pandemic is a reminder, however, that the saying is true: It’s not how many times you fall, it’s how many times you get back up (even if getting up takes longer than before).

No, the world will never be the same after the pandemic. But, hopefully, we learned to never take anything for granted because if the last three years have taught us anything, it’s how quickly life as we know it can come falling down.