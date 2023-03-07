Just about every semester I get the unique opportunity to watch one of my friends get very emotional when telling my classes a few stories about his family. His father served in Vietnam, and he communicates to the students what the time period was like and how his mother raised several children while his father was away as a combat marine.

As he relates these stories and shows the students a clip from a family film, his voice chokes as he explains to them certain markers of his family’s legacy. The stories are filled with his deep love and commitment for his father, mother, wife, and extended family. As I watch him, I am reminded of a few certain family stories as well. His ability to communicate the depth and meaning of his stories really sticks with the students. At the end of his presentation, the classes are usually quiet and reflective. These moments are moving and meaningful.

After more than 20 years of knowing him, the stories remind me there are things about him I still want to know. I am not through learning about him.

Another one of my buddies periodically walks into my classroom, sits in a chair special to my family, and talks with me about his own family and the things on his heart. I treasure these moments because they are real. Most times, they are healing.

Most of my friends are teachers, and they are excellent instructors. It is a fun to be with them each day. To have colleagues who are also good friends is a gift. Statistics suggest one may spend up to 73% of their time with people at work. If so, it is nice to always have good people around us.

My friends like to play pranks. One had students layer my room with newspapers one day. Just this past year, he wrapped all the desks in my classroom with Christmas paper. In retaliation for his escapade, I wrapped his entire desk in plastic wrap. His new thing is to sneak in the room in the morning and turn my desks backwards before the students arrive. He thinks I do not know who is doing it, but I do.

One of my best friends happens to be a student I taught during my first few years at the high school. When he was hired, we reconnected and have become close over the years. We borrow books from each other and share birthday lunches. I am proud of him. He has grown into an excellent educator and someone students praise for his teaching ability. I have had the great opportunity to coach his children in the pool.

I remain grateful for my friends even amid games and pranks. I have learned much from them. My best friends are loving husbands and great fathers. These are aspects I value very highly. There have been moments when we have prayed with one another about our families and other needs. I value them because they are not afraid to say tough things to me in order to help me become better. I want to give back to them as well. They are my brothers.

Proverbs 27:17 says, “As Iron sharpens iron, so a friend sharpens a friend.” Friends keep each other intellectually, mentally, physically, and spiritually able while building strength and character in one another. There’s a quality edge to a deep and meaningful friendship. As it materializes, each friend builds up and blesses the other, and the focus is on the shine and the sharpness of the iron. There will be good and bad times. A true friend stands with another through both sunshine and storm.

The essayist, Ralph Waldo Emerson, has a great quote about friendship, “The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand, not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship; it is the spiritual inspiration that comes to one when you discover that someone else believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship.”

If we use our ears and listen to our friends, we learn more about them and, especially, how to help and bless them in ongoing ways. Everyone is fortunate and blessed to have friends, but especially in working to become one.

It is a mystery why we gravitate to some individuals and not to others. It is especially benefiting when we give unselfishly of ourselves for the betterment of others. The rewards, for all involved, are timeless.

My friends have taught me much about a lot of things, but especially how to be a better husband, and father, and teacher, and how to care more compassionately for my students. Being called someone’s friend is an amazing title because it implies something deep and lasting. Not a quick click on social media. We need to remember that.