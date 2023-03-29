While lifeguarding at a local pool the other day, I witnessed a great thing. During a period of recreational swimming, a father came into the facility with his son. They changed into some swim gear and stepped into the pool. As various families and groups left, they remained. I could see the father was smiling and his son was having a good time as they swam halfway down the lanes. Those visions made me think of my own son at various times in his life as well as moments with my own father.

The father was giving his son a few pointers concerning his stroke. They were clearly training for some kind of event. I thought about the times swimming with my young son in pools, lakes and mountain streams. I was fortunate to coach my son on his high school team, but before that, we spent much time together at swim meets, sliding down rocks into water holes, and just having a great sense of fun and enjoyment. I put him in the water when he was in diapers and he has never stopped getting in.

I specifically thought of one moment with my father when I was a teenager. I had been through a small rough patch in my life regarding relationships. My father put me in the car and we drove up into the mountains. We stopped at a place he had been to with his own father. As dusk approached, we slipped into a water hole with a flashlight as our guide. Floating in the rapids and a nearby eddy, we didn’t talk much, but my father was there. I could feel his presence. He was consoling me and reminding me everything would be OK – that what I was going through were parts of life and, that in the midst of pain, there could be absolute consolation and joy.

Watching this father and son, I was encouraged. We so desperately need fathers such as this one in our communities. Here was this man, sharing a moment with his own son, and instructing him. Yet, he was not yelling at the young person or holding him to some unreachable standard in the water, but instead, offering his love and encouragement. There was grace between these two. And support. And love.

As the two exited the water, I made time to step over and converse with them. The old swim coach in me saw something in the young man’s stroke and wanted to offer a suggestion. I found out he was training to pass a swim test in order to participate in a rafting adventure. The father asked about some good times they could come and swim. I answered his query the best I could. This was no one-and-done moment. They made plans to return at some point.

There are times in life which offer the rest of us some hope and peace — some encouragement that the world is really good, and honest and profound. The few minutes I had to watch this father and son were just magnetic. I know these two will have their own separate struggles like each father and son do, but I already know something about this pair. They love and respect one another. Anything that happens to them will end up well because of their mutual respect and admiration. Watching them made me more thankful for the times I have had with my own father and son.

The moment in the pool is an example of how men are built by fathers who care about their sons in various ways and are not afraid to demonstrate their love and compassion. The father was giving of his time to encourage his son. That is one thing kids really need: time. Time for fathers to show their children they love them and care for them and want the best for them. Time for parents to let their children know the various things they want their children to understand. Time for fellowship. Time for learning. And moments of tender caring.

Everyone parents differently, but the goal is the same – to parent a child – to build adults instead of forever children.

The 30 minutes of watching the duo in the pool gave me confidence and consolation about today’s relationships. There are many quality fathers out there who are not shirking their duties as a parent. Praise be.

The son listened to his father while he was in the pool. His suggestions and coaching were noticed. They laughed together. They enjoyed one another’s company. It is clear they are making memories together. And maybe years from now, they will remember this moment training for the swim test.

And, hopefully, they will both smile, remembering their time together as fun and sweet – cherished memories on the road to adulthood.

What a great moment!