What is Roy Cooper’s special sauce?

A national reporter recently wrote a flattering article about Gov. Roy Cooper, but seemed flummoxed by his political success.

In “What Does This Man Know That Other Democrats Don’t?” in The Atlantic, Edward-Isaac Dovere wrote, “The governor is 16-0 in primary and general elections over the past three and a half decades — in good years and bad years for Democrats, in the North Carolina of his youth and in the very different place his state has become.”

Even after interviewing the governor, Dovere wrote: “Cooper doesn’t know why he keeps winning in North Carolina while other Democrats keep losing. ... The secret to Cooper’s victories may be hard to replicate.”

Actually, there’s no secret here. Dovere touched on most of the explanations, but he underestimated some of them and missed a big one.

Building blocks

Cooper’s first key to success, the article noted, is “Make sure voters can see you running a competent and effective government.” Yep. The governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic played a big part in his reelection last year.