While some have criticized the choice of Fraser to be the lead actor and question why an obese actor was not chosen for the role, Fraser navigates his role and the physical setting in an admirable and respectful way. It is a serious role to be sure. He handles it well. Again the setting is very confining. One is faced watching actors in isolation. The setting is very similar to works like “Twelve Angry Men” where the actors move in a jury room. Here, in “The Whale,” they act in a living room/kitchen. Fraser gorges himself on food, struggles to walk and breathe, and struggles at his relationships. There are things he holds onto which give him hope, but there is also a nagging feeling that he is trapped, not only in his physical body, but due to his own choices and behaviors. The actors do an amazing job of offering choices to a man who is living on borrowed time. His best friend, also the sister of his deceased lover, encourages him to go to the hospital, but is also a bit of an enabler. A traveling thief turned missionary offers him discussions on God, and his daughter provides him enough grief to maybe change his ways. All of these characters offer Charlie some measure of redemption. If he goes to the hospital, he may live a while longer. If he restores his relationship with his daughter and she gets the money he supposedly offers, he will feel better. If the young man can get Charlie to see the light of scripture, he will feel better. Yet, there are no great choices there. Amid the thoughts of redemption, there are sick and dark things in this film. Pornography. The shameful bashing of Christianity. Masturbation. The thought that a great amount of money can heal a relationship. The deep pain of losing a loved one. Marijuana use. A lot of victimhood. Charlie says “I’m sorry” a lot. There is no question the film is hard to watch, but it reminds us all about life being hard to navigate at times; that each of us carry secret sins and burdens, that no one is immune from temptation and hard choices. The film is a reminder about life being incredibly messy, and sometimes, we make it way messier by the sum of our choices. The large anti-Christian message of the film is an obvious drawback to the movie. In Fraser’s character, we see how someone can be jaded by the hope Christ offers, and how our hurts can blind us to salvation a Holy God can bring out of the pains in Charlie’s life. Scripture tells us Christ called out the people burdened with heaviness and promises rest from those burdens. Everything the film says about Christianity is wrong even though it feels culturally correct in our day and time.