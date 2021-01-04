Where will the jobs be?

The overwhelming economic concern for a majority of individuals is jobs. There are two elements to this concern: will there be enough jobs for people who want to work, and what kind of training will those jobs require?

The worry about jobs has been elevated with the pandemic. The biggest drop in jobs during a three-month period in our history happened during last spring. Although jobs have increased since then, all jobs – and particularly all the same kinds of jobs – have not yet come back. So, if anything, the focus on how many and what types of jobs will be available in the future has become even more intense.

In looking at the future job market, there are three questions to ask. First, will the number of new jobs be sufficient to keep unemployment low? Second, what specific occupations will be hiring? Third, what skills and training will be needed for these jobs?

Fortunately, a recent report provides some answers to these questions. Published by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the report gives specifics on the occupations, skills and numbers of jobs forecasted in coming decades. The report can be used to inform not only job seekers, but also educational institutions teaching work skills.