Will voting rights battles come to NC – again?

For 150 years, North Carolina has been a battleground over Black residents’ voting rights. Get ready for another battle.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a warning this month: “I expect Republican leadership in our North Carolina legislature to follow a lot of other state legislatures in using this ‘big lie’ of voter fraud as an excuse for laws that suppress the vote. Let’s just get real about it: These laws are intended to discourage people from voting.”

Legislators in 43 states have proposed more than 250 bills to suppress voting. Georgia just passed one that The New York Times says will have “an outsize impact on Black voters.”

Reporters in Raleigh have speculated that similar bills will be introduced this year and rushed through the General Assembly to Cooper’s desk.

Our state has been here before. Resistance began as soon as the 15th Amendment gave Blacks the right to vote after the Civil War.

Blacks helped elect Gov. William W. Holden, a Republican, in 1868. In 1870, the Ku Klux Klan used murder and intimidation to suppress Republican votes. Democrats regained control of the legislature. They impeached Holden and removed him from office.