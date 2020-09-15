Will we protect our right to protest?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an America bitterly divided over protests and politics, the least-familiar part of our Constitution’s First Amendment may be the most endangered: the right to peacefully protest.

That right is guaranteed in the last 18 words of the amendment, which say Congress shall make no law abridging “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances." The 14th Amendment makes that apply to states, too.

Most all Americans affirm and actively exercise the First Amendment’s right of free speech. Many Americans swear by the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms. But “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances”? We’re less certain about that one.

Pew Research Center this month reported a decline in how many Americans say, “it is very important for the country that people are free to peacefully protest,” from 74 percent two years ago to 68 percent now.

Pew said the decline has come entirely among Republicans: