Workhorse or show horse?

“The immediate challenge,” he writes, “is to secure a desirable committee assignment, a challenge heightened by both the knowledge that it can decisively shape one’s subsequent career and uncertainty as to how the assignment decisions are going to be made. It is a rapid and jarring transition, from the electoral arena to the arena of House politics, equally political, equally challenging, but often quite dissimilar in the skills it requires and the behavior it rewards.”

Jockeying for preferred assignments on and within committees such as appropriations is a skill an ambitious workhorse representative must master. Price did not get a chance for appointment to that committee until 1990, when there were four openings. The appointment leaders ranked Price second, ahead of Nancy Pelosi, who was third. Both were appointed.

In the chapter titled “Our Broken Electoral System,” Price chronicles his efforts to push for election reforms and funding for the states to acquire modern and accurate voting equipment. Although progress was disappointingly mixed, the ability of state election officers to demonstrate the validity of their results against powerful challenges from former President Donald Trump’s campaign proved the value of Price’s and his colleagues’ work.

“The Congressional Experience” should be required reading for anyone considering a run for Congress and for the rest of us who just want to try to understand how our government works. Whoever reads even a part of the book will be happy North Carolina has a workhorse congressman.

D.G. Martin hosts “North Carolina Bookwatch” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Tuesday on UNC-TV and at 8 p.m. Tuesday and other times on the North Carolina Channel.