A 17-year-old girl from Burke County died Thursday, according to Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant.
Gummy bears laced with an unknown substance are believed to be the cause of a suspected overdose at Freedom High School on Monday.
The fentanyl seized during a late February investigation had the potential to cause hundreds of overdose deaths.
A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.
A wreck between a city of Morganton garbage truck and two other vehicles disrupted traffic at Sanford Drive and North Green Street on Tuesday …
Darryl Hunt killed himself in March 2016, more than a decade after he was proven innocent of a murder that left him behind bars for 19 years. A new book explores the lasting scars of Hunt's wrongful conviction and imprisonment.
The District Attorney has dismissed a charge of animal cruelty against a Valdese man.
A city of Morganton garbage truck crashed on its side trying to make a right turn Tuesday.
A nurse shares her experience of battling the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines at a hospice facility:
The man told troopers he thought people were trying to kill him.
