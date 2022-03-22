Organization helps students in Central America

VALDESE -- Trae Holland and Heather White visited the Rotary Club of Valdese at its most recent meeting to share their experiences helping disadvantaged children in Guatemala.

Holland and White work with World of Safe Passage, an organization helping students living near the largest dump in Central America to further their education. Holland said thousands of families live there and have to rely on what they can glean from the dump in the way of recyclable materials daily just to earn $3 a day per family, only to lose about half due to extortion by gangs.

Between 2006-14, Safe Passage used a donation from Rotary International to purchase a new fleet of vehicles to transport students safely to the school and to build safe playgrounds for preschoolers. Later projects included a sanitation system, food and school materials.

Holland and White said the coronavirus pandemic had an extremely detrimental effect on the organization’s progress. When the dump closed down at that time, the ripple effect throughout the communities surrounding the dump site was devastating.

Though the Safe Passage School was closed, learning continued. Due to the lack of computers, etc. the school resorted to the old fashioned style of learning when homework and lessons were delivered to each child in person. Newer teachers had to be taught to work that way. The efforts paid off well. Ninety-two percent of their students successfully advanced to the next grade level, whereas only 17% of the students in the public high school were able to advance. Holland’s slide show and enthusiastic presentation were felt by all Rotarians. He said he and his staff appreciate everything that Rotarians worldwide have done to support this effort.