A woman was killed in a house fire Thursday afternoon in eastern Burke County.
A Valdese high school had to be evacuated Friday and a Morganton middle school is the home of an ongoing investigation after separate threats …
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man has received a child sex charge for allegedly possessing child porn.
Mr. Grinch didn't make it very far when he tried to steal a Christmas tree and some presents from The Red Wagon in Glen Alpine. Watch our exclusive interview with him here.
A student has been charged after school officials say the child brought an airsoft gun to school Monday.
A veteran firefighter and his wife are hoping to bring unique, locally sourced goods to Burke County when their general store opens this weekend.
ICARD — A man has been charged after the sheriff said he stole two UTVs from a local high school.
Here are the charges issued in Burke County from Oct. 24-30.
VALDESE — Students at Draughn High School are back in class after a threat caused the school to be evacuated Friday morning.
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.