Paddy was born in a trap on St. Patrick’s Day, along with littermates Liam and Finnegan. You would never know... View on PetFinder
Some people on social media appear to believe that the newest luxury apartment complex in Morganton is full.
A lengthy investigation culminated Wednesday in drug trafficking charges against two Morganton residents.
CALDWELL COUNTY — Three men were arrested Wednesday after police say they trafficked methamphetamine in Caldwell and Burke counties.
A man being held in North Carolina’s highest security prison while he awaits trial for a 2016 double murder has asked the courts to fire his a…
Three local businesses and a local businessman have received special recognition from the Morganton Downtown Development Association:
Burke County Public Schools students will be required to follow a new cellphone policy when school starts on Aug. 29.
The Community Foundation of Burke County has announced this year's scholarship recipients:
Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who’s wanted for the statutory rape of a child.
The community will soon get a chance to weigh in on a future greenway that will connect some state institutions and apartments to downtown Morganton.
Draughn freshman pitcher/infielder Tate Jensen and Freedom senior catcher/pitcher Mason Mozeley are The News Herald’s 2022 Burke County high s…
