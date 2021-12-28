Pandemic wreaking havoc on college hoops

GREENSBORO — This basketball season is starting to feel a lot like the last one.
Games are being postponed or canceled seemingly by the minute. Schedulers are scrambling to find replacements. Dozens of teams have gone on COVID-19 pause.
The Atlantic Coast Conference scrapped three games, including two with No. 2 Duke. Those contests were scheduled for at Clemson today and at Notre Dame on Saturday.
Other postponements today include North Carolina versus Virginia Tech, Florida State at Boston College and Georgia Tech at Syracuse.
Elsewhere, the Big East ditched on four games, including No. 23 Xavier against Connecticut and four more on the women's side. The No. 2 Stanford and No. 4 Arizona women also had games postponed this week due to COVID-19 protocols.
And those were just the changes announced on Monday.
Some teams have been able to find quick replacements, like No. 6 Kansas, which swapped out for Nevada Wednesday night after Harvard was hit with COVID-19 protocols.
Other teams have not, extending their Christmas breaks.
There are still a few notable games that are still on this week — at least for now.
Syracuse 93, Brown 62
Buddy Boeheim scored 14 of his 28 points in the opening five minutes of the second half and Syracuse scored 55 points after halftime in beating Brown on Monday night.
Neither team had played a game in the last 15 days. Syracuse lost to Georgetown on Dec. 11, with games against Lehigh and Cornell getting postponed, and Brown was coming off a 70-65 loss to Vermont on Dec. 10.
Syracuse didn't show any rust, scoring 16 points in the opening five minutes of the game. Brown trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, but pulled within 38-32 at the break.
Syracuse scored 30 points in the opening nine minutes of the second half, and led by at least 20 points through the final 14 minutes. The Orange shot 57.4% overall with Boeheim going 11 for 19. Syracuse was 13 of 21 from 3-point range and 10 of 20 at the free-throw line.
Joe Girard added 15 points, and Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider each scored 13 for Syracuse. Girard had seven assists and Jimmy Boeheim grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.