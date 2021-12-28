Pandemic wreaking havoc on college hoops

GREENSBORO — This basketball season is starting to feel a lot like the last one.

Games are being postponed or canceled seemingly by the minute. Schedulers are scrambling to find replacements. Dozens of teams have gone on COVID-19 pause.

The Atlantic Coast Conference scrapped three games, including two with No. 2 Duke. Those contests were scheduled for at Clemson today and at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Other postponements today include North Carolina versus Virginia Tech, Florida State at Boston College and Georgia Tech at Syracuse.

Elsewhere, the Big East ditched on four games, including No. 23 Xavier against Connecticut and four more on the women's side. The No. 2 Stanford and No. 4 Arizona women also had games postponed this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

And those were just the changes announced on Monday.

Some teams have been able to find quick replacements, like No. 6 Kansas, which swapped out for Nevada Wednesday night after Harvard was hit with COVID-19 protocols.

Other teams have not, extending their Christmas breaks.