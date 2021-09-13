Panthers' defense had attitude, edge in Week 1 win over Jets

“The strategy was to hit (Wilson) a lot, be in his face a lot, disguise, try to confuse him,” Burns said. “That was the basic strategy. Make his first game hell. That was pretty much what we had coming in.”

WHAT’S WORKING

If there was any doubt about how Christian McCaffrey might hold up after missing 13 games last season due to injury, those were put the rest on Sunday. McCaffrey ran for 98 yards on 21 carries and caught nine passes for 89 yards in the win. When asked if he can continue with getting 30 touches every week, McCaffrey responded, “Yeah, I’m ready to roll.”

As well as McCaffrey played with the ball in his hands, his best play might have come when he picked up a block on a defensive lineman who had broken through the line, allowing Sam Darnold to complete a 57-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson.

“It’s my job if I see (someone coming) in the A-gap or B-gap, especially on those shot plays, I have to help,” McCaffrey said.

WHAT NEEDS HELP