'PATRIOT' highlights real stories of veterans

Black Box Dance Theatre has a long history with the USO of North Carolina as part of its nationally recognized Warrior, Spouse and Family Reset Programs. Aimed to build resiliency, Resets support military service members and their families through movement, dance and storytelling workshops to help them deal with the ongoing mental wellness challenges of military life, including deployment and reintegration.

“PATRIOT” is inspired by the non-fiction stories collected during Resets, as well as the firsthand experiences of Black Box Dance Theatre’s dancers. The choreographed framework of “PATRIOT” allows for the integration of community performers — bringing authentic voices to this collaborative piece of art.

In addition to the Resets, “PATRIOT” is an invitation for participants to bring their experiences and stories to a larger platform. The performance includes the lived experiences of: Alfredo, a Purple Heart Veteran injured by a 400-pound bomb in Iraq; Roy, a non-combat veteran who was drafted out of school; Nikki, a military spouse and mother who carries the stress of her husband’s deployments; and Steven, a war protestor who struggles with supporting his brother, who recently joined the Army. Moments of pageantry, humor, physicality, and humility have surfaced in the making of “PATRIOT,” using a full spectrum of differing views, differing abilities, differing voices to tell a broader story of what it means to serve.