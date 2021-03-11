PAUSE, PLAY, REWIND: Burke sports adjusting to life in era defined by virus

This time, the news was worse.

“We got them back out for a couple minutes to explain the situation, circumstances that were going on,” Zimmerman said. “It’s not a big deal. I told them, the plan was meet back in two weeks. And little did we know what we were getting ready to get hit with.”

After a long wait, at the end of April, the word came down. No title games at all. Freedom was declared co-state champions.

“I think to the state’s credit, they tried to give us the opportunity to play. They waited,” Zimmerman said. “They were really wanting to play the games and didn’t know what it was going to look like just to give that opportunity.

“I know Freedom High School’s been spoiled. We’ve had a lot of success. There’s a lot of pictures in that gym, lot of banners on the walls. But that’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for so many people and especially the kids that are coming through there, and the state understands that.”

Zimmerman also coaches baseball at Freedom, and his team had started 3-2 with his full attention ready to shift over to a successful season on the diamond when the ax fell on sports.