PAUSE, PLAY, REWIND: Burke sports adjusting to life in era defined by virus

Clint Zimmerman was in his first year as Freedom High School’s boys basketball coach, leading the program he once played for in a different capacity and rapidly taking it to great heights.
His Patriots had played 30 games and won 29 of them. They were set to play Fayetteville’s Westover High for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 3A state championship at N.C. State University in two days, having five days earlier brought the West Regional title home from Lenoir-Rhyne University in dramatic fashion in front of a packed arena.
That’s when COVID-19 changed everything.
“I’ll never forget,” Zimmerman said. “I was writing the scouting report up, it was about 12:30, 1 o’clock, back in the locker room. We were going to have a light practice before we leave Friday morning. And (principal Casey) Rogers walks in and he’s kind of got that look on his face. And I knew at that point that we were not playing that basketball game.”
Indeed, the title games were off. So were all of the high school spring sports: baseball, softball, tennis, golf, track and more. Nothing would be played for at least five weeks.
Zimmerman said he then gathered his players back in the locker room for a second time that day — the state had initially decided a few hours earlier, that morning, to play the game in front of only limited fans and essential personnel before shutting things down.
This time, the news was worse.
“We got them back out for a couple minutes to explain the situation, circumstances that were going on,” Zimmerman said. “It’s not a big deal. I told them, the plan was meet back in two weeks. And little did we know what we were getting ready to get hit with.”
After a long wait, at the end of April, the word came down. No title games at all. Freedom was declared co-state champions.
“I think to the state’s credit, they tried to give us the opportunity to play. They waited,” Zimmerman said. “They were really wanting to play the games and didn’t know what it was going to look like just to give that opportunity.
“I know Freedom High School’s been spoiled. We’ve had a lot of success. There’s a lot of pictures in that gym, lot of banners on the walls. But that’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for so many people and especially the kids that are coming through there, and the state understands that.”
Zimmerman also coaches baseball at Freedom, and his team had started 3-2 with his full attention ready to shift over to a successful season on the diamond when the ax fell on sports.
“Those are the guys that got hit the hardest, no doubt,” Zimmerman said. “Anybody that’s involved in spring sports, and especially the juniors. And I know that the seniors missed their entire senior year. But the junior class basically is missing two years. They’re going to have a 14-game spring season, but for a normal season, they missed two of them in a row.
“I never even got to tell those guys bye (last spring) because we never met again. At least with the basketball guys, we got to get together, take the picture (to commemorate) the state title that now hangs in the gym and do that. But for baseball, there was never really a time for us to even really say goodbye.”
Summer offers flicker of hope
Also in the spring, American Legion announced it was not sanctioning baseball and softball for the summer. Local baseball players found a workaround of sorts through a summer and fall league run out of Marion, while softball players were left to travel or showcase ball, which was also shut down for several months starting in March 2020.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series’ annual two-day stop at Steele Creek Campground was canceled, as was the annual Burke County Open golf tournament a few months later.
Burke County and city of Morganton youth baseball and softball seasons returned in July two-plus months after planned, as did youth golf at Mimosa Hills, though summer swimming and tennis were canceled in the county.
Participation numbers were down on local diamonds despite the city and county following safety protocols with masks, shared surface cleaning and limited attendance and the city even limiting numbers of players on teams to provide more distancing during games.
But the return of some sports at some level offered hope of a return to normalcy.
However, by late July, it was obvious that sports in the 2020-21 school year would be reshaped. The NCHSAA pushed back the start of fall sports until at least Sept. 1. Then in August, the state association handed down a revised high school athletics schedule to start in mid-November, pushing sports to different times of year and whittling down seasons’ lengths.
The changes meant football in the spring with no preseason Burke County Jamboree for the first time in a decade. The Freedom Christmas Invitational basketball tournament wasn’t held for the first time since it started nearly 50 years ago. Conference tournaments were also eliminated. Patton couldn’t host its Tony Causby Classic baseball tourney. And with conference-only schedules, Freedom would not play any in-county opponents the entire school year.
As fall came along, the county again offered youth baseball and softball, while the city took a break. The county offered adult kickball for the first time ever over the winter with five teams playing at Reep Park, Burke County Recreation Department athletic director Wesley Hasson said. But the county’s basketball and indoor soccer seasons were canceled after consulting with athletic foundations across the county.
Sports return in different fashion
Just before the first high school seasons of volleyball and cross country, the NCHSAA announced a mask mandate for athletes during competition covering basically all indoor and outdoor sports.
Quarantines due to positive COVID-19 tests and potential exposure assessment were the story of basketball season, with the Freedom and East Burke boys teams the hardest hit. The Patriots played eight games and the Cavaliers just six. They were among the four county squads to be quarantined on two separate occasions.
“From our first game to our last game, we only had four practices,” Zimmerman said. “We need to have a really good offseason in the gym together where they really get to know each other.”
Football, soccer and lacrosse — the first outdoor sports to return, all since January — have seen fewer issues around the county.
The number of fans who can attend NCHSAA games and competitions was raised last month to 30 percent capacity as gathering limits increased statewide with the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths associated with the virus all declining.
At the youth level, the city and county have largely followed the high schools’ new calendar, as have the middle schools, which like the high schools are now in football season. Youth outdoor soccer seasons are underway as are the county’s tackle football season and city’s flag football season.
Soccer numbers have bounced back to normal, Hasson said, though football participation is way down, from nearly 30 teams over three age divisions in the fall of 2019 to 10 this spring.
County baseball and softball numbers, which fell from a normal of 55-60 teams to 16 last summer and 24 last fall, are also enjoying a major uptick heading toward their seasons that start in April.
“We definitely think we’ll see a rise over the fall,” Hasson said. “Since we opened signups, it’s been wide open with calls from people making sure where to sign up. I expect a good program this spring. I don’t know about back to normal, but a good number.”
Hall of Fame inductions on hold
Both the Burke County Sports Hall of Fame and Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame canceled 2020 induction ceremonies. Representatives from both have indicated they hope to hold inductions this year but have not finalized those plans.
The GA Sports HOF took online and mail-in ballots last summer and announced its 2020 class, which is set to be inducted at the next ceremony, tentatively slated for October.
Nominating committee head and HOF organizer Bob Duckworth said there has not been a final decision on whether to also choose a 2021 class or to just induct the three chosen in 2020 this go-around.
“The average age of that group is 75-plus,” Duckworth said. “They were absolutely scared to death last year about getting together for an induction. But now, some of those who have been vaccinated are ready to party again. We’re not out of the woods yet, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s not a train.”
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
