Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Murphy is a 3-year-old male corgi mix," said Settlemyer. "Oh sweet Murphy, he has not had a single person ask to meet him. He is absolutely perfect. He likes people and other animals. He does need to work on his potty training, but who can be completely perfect, right?

"Murphy loves going for walks and lounging in the sun. Please consider adopting this sweet fella."

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

BCAS tries to take in as many animals as they can and with the help of foster home volunteers, they are able to care for more animals. This week's highlighted cat is a sweet guy name big freaking giant, or BFG for short.