Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“Murphy is a 3-year-old male corgi mix," said Settlemyer. "Oh sweet Murphy, he has not had a single person ask to meet him. He is absolutely perfect. He likes people and other animals. He does need to work on his potty training, but who can be completely perfect, right?
"Murphy loves going for walks and lounging in the sun. Please consider adopting this sweet fella."
All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
BCAS tries to take in as many animals as they can and with the help of foster home volunteers, they are able to care for more animals. This week's highlighted cat is a sweet guy name big freaking giant, or BFG for short.
“BFG is a 2-year-old domestic long-haired male,” said Settlemyer. “BFG found himself in our care after being found as a stray. BFG was having a difficult time walking, so we took him to be assessed by our vet. It was found that he had been shot and has a fractured femur just above the knee. The vet believes it may heal normally, but only time and rest will tell.
"That doesn't stop this guy and how much he loves people. BFG is currently available for foster-to-adopt. He would love a place to stay while he is healing up. It would be a big plus if that place would plan on keeping him forever once he is fully recovered."
There are different adoption fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from BCAS.
The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
For more information on Murphy, BFG or any other adoption related questions, contact BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit their website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit their Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.