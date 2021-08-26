Phoebe
- Updated
A wreck on East Union Street in downtown Morganton has blocked the street from Linville to Chestnut Street.
- Updated
The Burke County Health Department has identified two Burke County Schools involved in a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
- Updated
The Burke County Board of Education received an upset bid on its former Morganton Junior High School property.
- Updated
“I’m really, really sorry. I deserve the death penalty if I did something like that," the suspect told News Herald reporters after being charged with murder by police Thursday.
- Updated
Ten more deaths from COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s total on Friday as cases of the virus keep climbing, with 227 new cases reported si…
- Updated
Dr. Hussein retired in June, but this month his medical license was indefinitely suspended by the North Carolina Medical Board.
A search warrant was served at the home a little more than a year ago where investigators seized meth, drug paraphernalia and a sawed-off shotgun.
- Updated
County updates on COVID-19 typically come in twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, but a spike in cases saw another update go out Tuesday.
You have to see this beautiful one story with a basement in Hickory that has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and sits on a level .57 acre lot. This h…
- Updated
A man who had a lot to say Thursday after he was charged with murder stayed quiet during his first court appearance for the charge Friday morning.