 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pixel

Pixel

Pixel is a youngish female Siamese/Calico mix weighing 7.2 lbs. We think she's 9-12 months old. Look at those markings!... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert