Pixie Aug 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News Serious wreck shuts down streets in downtown Morganton Updated 16 hrs ago A wreck on East Union Street in downtown Morganton has blocked the street from Linville to Chestnut Street. Education 2 COVID-19 clusters reported at 2 Burke schools Updated 13 hrs ago The Burke County Health Department has identified two Burke County Schools involved in a cluster of COVID-19 cases. Local News Upset bid received on Morganton Jr High building Updated Aug 22, 2021 The Burke County Board of Education received an upset bid on its former Morganton Junior High School property. Crime News Man faces murder charge after woman shot, killed outside of her home in Connelly Springs Updated Aug 20, 2021 “I’m really, really sorry. I deserve the death penalty if I did something like that," the suspect told News Herald reporters after being charged with murder by police Thursday. Local News 10 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke Updated Aug 21, 2021 Ten more deaths from COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s total on Friday as cases of the virus keep climbing, with 227 new cases reported si… Crime News Doctor’s license indefinitely suspended after assault conviction Updated Aug 21, 2021 Dr. Hussein retired in June, but this month his medical license was indefinitely suspended by the North Carolina Medical Board. Crime News Woman to sell house after sheriff takes nuisance action 15 hrs ago A search warrant was served at the home a little more than a year ago where investigators seized meth, drug paraphernalia and a sawed-off shotgun. Local News Nearly 120 cases added in 1 day in Burke Updated Aug 24, 2021 County updates on COVID-19 typically come in twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, but a spike in cases saw another update go out Tuesday. 3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900 Aug 23, 2021 You have to see this beautiful one story with a basement in Hickory that has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and sits on a level .57 acre lot. This h… Crime News Man gets court appointed attorney for murder case Updated Aug 21, 2021 A man who had a lot to say Thursday after he was charged with murder stayed quiet during his first court appearance for the charge Friday morning.