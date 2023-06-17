Tags
A Morganton nonprofit is making plans to move downtown after more than 20 years at its current location on East Fleming Drive.
Two people were charged after investigators recovered a stolen $70,000 camper and travel trailer from a home in Morganton.
A video showing employees at the Hickory IHOP engaging in a plate-smashing brawl in the restaurant's kitchen spread on social media earlier this week.
A man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on N.C. 181.
A Lenoir police officer shot and killed a woman Tuesday morning. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the encounter.
