Police: NC woman attacked, killed by 2 dogs

GREENSBORO — A dog attack has left a North Carolina woman dead, according to police.

Trena Peed, 46, of Greensboro was dog-sitting when she was attacked by the two animals early Thursday morning, local news outlets reported.

Greensboro police told TV station officers shot one of the dogs to stop the attack.

The other dog was under quarantine with Guilford County Animal Services, TV station WXII reported.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the legal ownership of each of the animals, according to the news outlets. It wasn’t immediately clear if charges against the dogs’ owner could result.