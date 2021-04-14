Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82

Madoff "made a very good impression," Wiesel said during a 2009 panel discussion on the scandal. Wiesel admitted that he bought into "a myth that he created around him that everything was so special, so unique, that it had to be secret."

Like many of his clients, Madoff and his wife enjoyed a lavish lifestyle. They had the Manhattan apartment, an $11 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida and a $4 million home on the tip of Long Island. There was yet another home in the south of France, private jets and a yacht.

It all came crashing down in the winter of 2008 with a dramatic confession. In a meeting with his sons, he confided his business was "all just one big lie."

After the meeting, a lawyer for the family contacted regulators, who alerted the federal prosecutors and the FBI. Madoff was in a bathrobe when two FBI agents arrived at his door unannounced on a December morning. He invited them in, then confessed after being asked "if there's an innocent explanation," a criminal complaint said.

Madoff responded: "There is no innocent explanation."

Madoff insisted he acted alone — something the FBI never believed.