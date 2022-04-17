Poole shines in playoff debut as Warriors win

SAN FRANCISCO — Coach Steve Kerr suddenly faces a playoff conundrum: start Stephen Curry again for Game 2 of the playoffs for Golden State and move Jordan Poole back to the bench or stick with what worked so well in the opener and be extra cautious with Curry.

'Yeah, we'll cross that bridge when we come to it," Kerr said, smiling.

Poole shined in his playoff debut with 30 points, staying in the starting lineup as Curry returned from a foot injury, and the Warriors smothered Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 123-107 on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round series.

For now, Curry sure had a blast watching Poole and Splash Brother Klay Thompson do their thing from the opening tip.

"I have no expectations on what's next because we're always trying to figure this out because this is kind of a tough situation to deal with in terms of the quick ramp up that I've had and this is a playoff-type intensity and atmosphere," Curry said.

Healthy at last, Thompson returned to the playoff stage for the first time in nearly three years following two serious injuries and scored 19 points with five 3-pointers.

"Jordan Poole, wow, what a playoff debut," Thompson said. "... He's just incredible. What a star in the making."

The perimeter combination of Curry, Poole and Thompson proved too much for the Nuggets — with Poole acknowledging "it's pretty lethal."

Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Denver, facing stifling defense in the paint from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney while shooting 12 for 25.

Jokic credited both of them for making his shots tough.

"They have the tools. I think I missed a couple of easy ones, but I think that they were defending me really well," Jokic said. "So I need to be better. I just need to at least make the layups and easy shots."

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday night at Chase Center — which hosted its first playoff game since opening in fall 2019. Fans received black T-shirts reading "Gold Blooded."

Curry came off the bench to contribute 16 points in 21 minutes after missing exactly a month with a sprained ligament in his left foot. The two-time MVP tested it in a scrimmage Thursday, came off the bench and had a minutes restriction. He checked in at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter to a rousing ovation.

Curry missed his first five shots before a layup that went in on a goaltending call against Aaron Gordon 1:14 before halftime, then knocked down a 3 from the top of the arc as the Warriors took a 58-47 lead at the break.

Timberwolves stun Grizzlies, grab Game 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in his postseason debut, and the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 to grab home-court advantage in the opener of their first-round Western Conference series. Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 and 13 rebounds. The Timberwolves fresh off beating the Clippers in the play-in game won their first playoff opener since 2004. Memphis earned its highest seed ever. The Grizzlies had a packed FedExForum for only their third Game 1 in Memphis. But they struggled after a week off and led only twice by two. Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points and eight assists.

76ers beat Raptors in Game 1

PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey had the breakout game of his young career, scoring 21 of his playoff career-high 38 points in the third quarter to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-111 Game 1 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. James Harden had 22 points and 14 assists in his first Eastern Conference playoff game as a Sixer. Joel Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, had 19 points and 15 rebounds. They combined to only make 11 of 32 shots from the floor. Tobias Harris scored 26 points for the Sixers, trying to get past the second round for the first time since 2001. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for the Raptors. OG Anunoby scored 20 and Fred VanFleet added 18.

Mitchell, Jazz win opener 99-93

DALLAS — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 of his 32 points after halftime, Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 26 and the Utah Jazz opened the playoffs with a 99-93 victory over Dallas. The Mavericks were without injured two-time All-Star guard Luka Doncic. The fourth-seeded Mavericks started the playoffs at home for the first time since their NBA title season 11 years ago. Doncic was out with a strained left calf and is day to day. Game 2 is Monday night. Jalen Brunson had 24 points for Dallas and Spencer Dinwiddie 22.