Potato salad trick

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup canned pumpkin

Sift together the dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.

This easy-to-make recipe can be yours, along with many other ideas for baking soda, in my pamphlet “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes.” You might be amazed at how many useful and inexpensive ideas there are for baking soda. To get a copy, just go to heloise.com, or send $5, along with a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You’ll be glad you have these useful hints at your fingertips. — HELOISE

Clumps

DEAR HELOISE: I hate it when certain foods such as baking powder or spices clump, because it was harder to break them down when using in a recipe. My mother-in-law told me to stir them into the sugar I use before I add flour. The sugar is gritty and breaks down the clumps and everything mixes better. Flour is soft and silky, which would make it harder to get out the clumps. — AVA N., GATEWAY, COLORADO

Cupboard cleaning