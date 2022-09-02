Practicing gratitude opens our eyes to unexpected blessings

I enjoy reading the poetry found in the Psalms as I find myself traveling between lament and gratitude. The readings capture the up and down moments of my daily life and challenge me to ask important questions.

How do I stay grateful when things are tough? Where do I experience God’s grace? How do I look for God’s presence in the little things?

Writer Anne Lammott said, “Here are the two best prayers I know: ‘Help me, help me, help me’ and ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

A Benedictine monk and theologian, Brother David Steindl-Rast, suggested that two qualities belong in our basic definition of gratitude. The first is appreciation — recognizing something is valuable to you in a way that has nothing to do with its monetary worth. The second quality is that gratitude is gratis — freely given to you.

I spent my professional career learning from and learning with people who had very differing abilities. Worship was always full of joy, chaos and other unexpected events. We might have a shepherd looking for the star in July, an innkeeper saying to Joseph “Please come in, we have plenty of room” or we might just be dancing to “Jesus loves me.”

People who others often felt sorry for became my teachers and God showed up in unexpected places. Yes, Jesus loves me.

I remember one young man who went to church every Sunday, and even though he was unable to read, he picked up a bulletin and carried it with him all week. Several times during the week, he would pull it out of his pocket and show it to the staff, often pointing to a prayer or a song as a way of saying: “I need a little prayer time right now? Will you pray with me or sing with me.”

We relished this moment as it gave us an opportunity to pause and turn to prayer, or pause for a moment of gratitude. We gradually learned to pick up extra bulletins on Sunday morning and fold them in a quarter-fold because, by Wednesday, his old bulletin would be worn out. A piece of paper many of us disregard became his way of communicating the importance of worship in his life and reminding us of the need to turn our hearts and minds to God’s presence throughout our day. The student became the teacher, reminding each of us of God’s presence and grace.

One year, we had the opportunity to take a group to the beach. This same young man, who was in his 40s, had never seen the ocean. Exhausted after a long day of travel, the staff was ready to settle in and finish unpacking. We figured walking to the ocean could wait until the next morning.

This young man had a different idea. He kept pointing from the porch and leading us to the steps. The sand dunes blocked the view of the ocean but he knew there was something to see. We delayed and made excuses but finally his persistence overcame our resistance.

When we got to the end of the stairs and he saw the ocean, he took our hands and started running towards the water. At the water’s edge, he stopped and then he took our hands and lifted them up in the air, his face one big smile with a tear trickling down his cheek. The beauty of God’s creation filled us with awe. I imagined God whispering to each of us the words of Genesis, “God saw that it was good,” calling God’s children to enjoy his gifts.

Perhaps it was Psalm 95:6: “Oh come, let us worship and bow down; let us kneel before the Lord, our Maker.” It was an unspoken, heartfelt prayer of gratitude and thanksgiving for the beauty of creation, a reminder of the importance of stopping, taking a breath and being present.

God’s grace is always present. Am I willing to be present to receive this grace? Will I step out of my busyness and tiredness to receive God’s grace? The student becomes the teacher, reminding each of us of God’s presence and grace.

Gratitude enables us to see God in the day-to-day things that happen in our lives — a phone call from a friend, a sunrise, an act of kindness, a meal, the gift of today and the list continues.

If you are someone who journals, adding a gratitude list in your journaling practice is a wonderful way to reflect on the gifts of the day. If you don’t journal, naming your blessings before God in your morning or evening prayers can redirect your energy and focus to something positive.

As we see in many of the Psalms, no matter how difficult our situation is at the present moment, we can circle around to a place of gratitude and thanksgiving. We each have unexpected teachers in our lives. So let us slow down and pay attention to those who teach in unorthodox ways.