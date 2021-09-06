Presbyterian sets FCS record, wins in coach’s debut

“It's just playing the numbers,” Kelley said.

Hefley made sure the numbers were on Presbyterian's side. The 6-foot, 197-pound sophomore spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons aiding the Wolverines' scout team.

Before that, he was coached by Kelley in fifth through ninth grades in Bryant, Arkansas, as the coach taught his system to the youth programs so they'd be ready should they play at Pulaski.

Hefley moved to another high school because Pulaski had an established starter. But when Hefley was looking for playing time and saw his one-time coach was at Presbyterian, he signed on.

Hefley understood the system, Kelley said, and gave the coaching staff an extra teacher for the rest of the team. The results showed. Hefley had four scoring throws of 25 yards or longer, including a 62-yard TD and a 79-yard TD.

“It was really a natural fit for him,” Kelley said.

Hefley was named the Pioneer Football League's offensive player of the week on Sunday.

Kelley had a busy weekend, receiving texts and calls from friends and supporters, including Central Florida coach Gus Malzahn. The two knew each other as high school coaches in Arkansas and have stayed close through the years.