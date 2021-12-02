Princess
Police have been in an hours-long standoff with a man who locked himself in an apartment in Morganton.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Oct. 10-16.
A man has been transported to a local hospital after a standoff in Morganton that spanned more than five hours.
Burke County Public Schools mourns the loss of long-time Burke Board of Education member.
The homeowner told fire investigators there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
Those looking for a way to laugh off some Thanksgiving calories may find it Friday night in downtown Morganton.
Burke County residents will have three opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season with festive community parades:
The recently approved two-year state budget includes millions of dollars for Burke County.
A state trooper pulled a woman and a 5-year-old child from the wreckage of a car crash on U.S. 321 in which a South Carolina man died Tuesday evening, according to a release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Draughn sophomore running back Nigel Dula is The News Herald’s Burke County high school football player of the year for the fall 2021 season.