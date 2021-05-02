Professor builds community through dance, African pride

Only dance majors can take the Ring Shout course, but Williams' African-Brazilian class is open to anyone at the university.

The first year Williams offered that course, she had six students. Today, there's usually a waiting list to get in. "When I ask students why they signed up," she said, "many will say, 'It sounded like fun.' "

Heidt called it her favorite class. "I tell anybody, even if they're not a dancer, that they have to take that class. It is just so energetic. The movement itself — I've never done anything like it"

Williams also teaches students how to teach dance.

Her class, Dancing in the Community, meets on Mondays and Wednesdays. On Fridays, her students go out into the community to teach while she observes. They have taught at Camino Community Center, which serves low-income, mostly Hispanic families, and Aldersgate, a retirement community.

Heidt took that class for two semesters.

"Tamara uses dance to bring awareness to political issues and also just to bring joy. She has inspired me; I wasn't aware of what a dance community could be until I took her class."

