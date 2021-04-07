Public access bill good for transparency

Indeed, a Henderson County teacher, convicted of abusing 17 students, was allowed to teach at six different schools before being caught.

Other records might not be as dramatic; the information in personnel files may be embarrassing rather than disqualifying.

But whatever the cause of a reprimand or dismissal, this bill would allow the public to know and, thus, hold government employees accountable for their actions — and discourage those unwilling to be held to such account from applying for government positions to start with.

This knowledge would also reduce the possibility of employees with problematic records from being passed from agency to agency.

In some cases, applicants may prefer for the specifics to be known rather than a terse and mysterious "fired for cause" notification.

Of course, news agencies would like access to personnel records. The Journal joins several other newspapers in the state and the North Carolina Press Association in supporting the bill.

Right now, information about dismissals is often hidden behind vague statements about "privacy" and "policy."

But it's even more important for the public to have access to this information.