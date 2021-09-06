Pulisic returns in US draw vs Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two games into World Cup qualifying, a rebuilt United States soccer team is in trouble.

Three starters are hurt. Key midfielder Weston McKennie didn't dress because he violated team COVID protocols.

Unable to break down a Canadian team that sat back with five defenders, the Americans wasted a second-half lead in a 1-1 draw Sunday night that left them with two points after two games.

Failure to qualify for the 2018 hangs over players and the American fan base like a never-ending storm.

“We have to really turn it around. We need to start winning games,” said U.S star Christian Pulisic, who returned after missing the 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Thursday while regaining fitness following a positive COVID-19 test.

Brenden Aaronson scored in the 55th minute off a flowing passing sequence capped by a cross from Antonee Robinson, but an unmarked Cyle Larin tied it seven minutes later after Canadian star Alphonso Davies smoked past DeAndre Yedlin down the left flank.