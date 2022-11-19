Pumpkin Spice

Vaccinations, wormer and neuter surgery is included with the adoption fee. View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Morganton is growing, and that growth isn’t coming without some pains.
Multiple people were arrested after a crime spike in the Salem community in mid-September.
Jack Frost is nipping on Burke County’s nose earlier than usual this year.
A high school with ties to Burke County received a prestigious recognition in October.
High school basketball season has arrived in Burke County with the eight local teams sporting high hopes, question marks or a little of both.
Continental celebrated its 30th anniversary in Morganton on Wednesday, Nov. 9, bringing in top company executives from across North America an…
HILDEBRAN — It a project that’s long been on the transportation department’s plans and it now seems to be inching toward reality.
The identity of a woman hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning has been released.
The Elves' Christmas Store at Burke United Christian Ministries can help people decorate for the holidays on a budget and support needs in the community at the same time:
After 20 years, two county commissioners finished up their service on Tuesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.