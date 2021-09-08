QB Sims’ status unclear for regrouping GT

ATLANTA — A stunning season-opening loss to Northern Illinois has third-year Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins forced to defend the state of his rebuilding process. The health of quarterback Jeff Sims could be a key to Collins’ hopes of showing progress in 2021. Sims’ status against Kennesaw State is uncertain after he left the loss to Northern Illinois with an apparent left arm injury. Sims, a right-handed thrower, had his hand on his left elbow as he left the field. He had his left arm in a sling as he stood on the sideline for the second half. Collins is 6-16 in his third season in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets, who play FCS state rival Kennesaw State on Saturday, have lost six of seven since a 2-2 start to the 2020 season. The latest loss was especially damaging to hopes the 2021 season could provide signs Collins can build a winner.