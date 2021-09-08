QB Sims’ status unclear for regrouping GT

ATLANTA — A stunning season-opening loss to Northern Illinois has third-year Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins forced to defend the state of his rebuilding process. The health of quarterback Jeff Sims could be a key to Collins’ hopes of showing progress in 2021. Sims’ status against Kennesaw State is uncertain after he left the loss to Northern Illinois with an apparent left arm injury. Sims, a right-handed thrower, had his hand on his left elbow as he left the field. He had his left arm in a sling as he stood on the sideline for the second half. Collins is 6-16 in his third season in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets, who play FCS state rival Kennesaw State on Saturday, have lost six of seven since a 2-2 start to the 2020 season. The latest loss was especially damaging to hopes the 2021 season could provide signs Collins can build a winner.
Alabama transfers making impact
Alabama answered the question of what to get a team that has everything. A speedy wide receiver and a new middle linebacker and defensive playcaller are welcome gifts for any football team. The top-ranked Crimson Tide’s offseason transfer pickups, receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, have already given Alabama fans a glimpse of what they hope to expect through the season. The Ohio State transfer Williams had a 94-yard touchdown catch in the opening 44-13 win over Miami and ex-Tennessee starter To’oTo’o made seven tackles.
South Carolina RB Harris returns
Kevin Harris is finally healthy enough to play college football again after his breakthrough season as one of the Southeastern Conference’s top rushers. Harris finished with 1,138 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns, leading the SEC with 113.8 yards a game last season. His touchdowns were second only in the league to Alabama’s Najee Harris. The 5-foot-10, 220-pound Gamecock was eager to keep that going this year. However, back surgery to correct a “minor procedure” led Harris to miss all of spring camp and much of the summer.
LSU-McNeese, Orgeron vs Orgeron
As McNeese State quarterback Cody Orgeron prepares to live out a childhood dream of playing at Louisiana State this week, he promises that he won’t hold it against his dad for trying to ruin it.
“I really think my dad’s going to tell them to get after me,” Cody Orgeron said of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, who also helps oversee defensive linemen. “It’s his job to do it.”
Ed Orgeron said one of his old friends and colleagues, former NFL assistant Bobby April, advised him to cherish sharing the stage with his son, even as they try to beat each other.
Big 12 quickly working to expand
The Big 12 survived college football’s last significant conference realignment a decade ago because the league still had Texas and Oklahoma. With the pending move of its only national championship winners to the Southeastern Conference creating another seismic shift, the Big 12 this time quickly moved into expansion mode. Four potential candidates for Big 12 membership include a current top 10 team (No. 7 Cincinnati), a school with more than 70,000 students (Central Florida), a nationwide fan base (Brigham Young) and a Texas school (Houston).
BASKETBALL Gonzaga coach Few cited for DUI
Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence and said he exhibited “poor judgement” operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol. Few released a statement Tuesday night apologizing for the “hurt caused to those most important to me — my family, my players, and my program.” He was cited Monday night about 30 miles east campus.
Auburn’s Flanigan out 12-14 weeks
Auburn guard Allen Flanigan has had surgery to repair a right Achilles’ injury and is expected to be out 12-14 weeks. Auburn announced Tuesday that Flanigan sustained a non-basketball injury. He could miss the first several weeks of the season after having surgery last Friday. The junior is the fourth leading returning scorer in the Southeastern Conference.
HOF coach Magee to retire
Herb Magee, the Hall of Famer known as “The Shot Doc” whose 1,123 career wins trail only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski among all active coaches, will retire from Jefferson University at the end of the season. Magee, 80, is the only basketball coach to have achieved that many wins all at his alma mater, which has gone by various names over the years.