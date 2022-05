No one was injured when a mail truck turned on its side Thursday afternoon. The mail carrier said he hit his brakes hard when a rabbit darted out in front of him on Miller Bridge Road near Carolina Rehab of Burke around 5 p.m., said North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. D.J. Wakefield. The truck ended up going off the side of the road to the right and turning on its side. Icard Fire and Rescue, Burke County REACT and the Burke County Sheriff's Office all responded along with NCSHP.