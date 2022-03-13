Raging wind takes over match

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Rain suddenly was the least of anyone’s problems Saturday in The Players Championship.

Not with wind that was gusting to 40 mph, making the island green look more like a postage stamp. Not with temperatures plunging by the hour. And certainly not for the players who had to play 18 holes of a second round that was shaping up as among the toughest ever.

Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson did the unthinkable. They didn’t make a bogey. Keegan Bradley would have joined them except for a double bogey on No. 16 when he was assessed a two-shot penalty for not playing his putt from where the wind had blown it away.

And to think The Players Championship is not even at the halfway point because of rain that dumped 4 inches on the TPC Sawgrass and saturated the Stadium Course so much that it took 54 hours and 16 minutes from the start to the end of the first round.

Thomas and Watson shared the clubhouse lead at 3-under 141. They left in a tie for 15th, and six of the players ahead of them had not finished a single hole.

