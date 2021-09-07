Raiders release Emmons from practice squad

HENDERSON Nev. — B.J. Emmons was released from the Las Vegas Raiders’ 16-man practice squad as part of a set of transactions the NFL team announced on Monday evening.
The undrafted rookie running back out of Morganton’s Freedom High School, who was added to the Raiders’ initial practice squad after final roster cut-downs last week, was let go from the practice squad alongside defensive tackle Niles Scott. Signed in their place were wide receiver David Moore, recently cut by the Carolina Panthers, and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor.
The moves leave Emmons, who initially signed with the Seattle Seahawks after going unselected in the NFL Draft this past spring, again looking for another team after he played in all three preseason games for the Raiders, tallying 90 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.
Las Vegas also officially announced the signing of K.J. Wright to their active roster. In turn, second-year linebacker Tanner Muse, who missed last season with injury, was waived.
Panthers' Miller to miss Jets game
Panthers starting right guard John Miller has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss Carolina’s home opener on Sunday against the New York Jets. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Miller will be out 10 days, which according to league rules would indicate that he was an unvaccinated player who tested positive. Rhule said last week that only two of the team's players had not been vaccinated. Rhule said Dennis Daley will start in his place. A six-year NFL veteran, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Miller started 14 games last season for the Panthers. In other team news, Rhule said rookie running back Chuba Hubbard will be the team's kick returner against the Jets.
Saints’ displacement length uncertain
The Saints expect the Dallas area and TCU practice facilities to serve as their home base into at least Week 2 of the NFL season, coach Sean Payton said Monday. Displaced from the New Orleans area by Hurricane Ida, the Saints had a closed practice indoors at TCU on Monday and will be there at the very least until they fly to Jacksonville to play Green Bay in a regular-season opener that had been originally scheduled for the Superdome.
Titans' COVID outbreak nears end
The Tennessee Titans' COVID-19 outbreak is nearing an end even with two starting offensive linemen still on the reserve list. Not everyone around the NFL may be as healthy to kick off this season with COVID-19 proving to be an issue hovering over another season. Coach Mike Vrabel, who said last spring he was vaccinated, was the first to test positive Aug. 22 in an outbreak that reached at least 14, including 10 players.
Ravens extend TE Mark Andrews
The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract extension Monday with tight end Mark Andrews. The move keeps Andrews under contract through the 2025 season. Andrews gets $37.6 million in guaranteed money. Andrews will receive $26.6 million by March 2022. Andrews was a Pro Bowler in 2019, when he caught 64 passes for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns. He led the team in receptions that season and tied for the lead in 2020 with 58.
Giants counting on TE Rudolph
With the status of starting tight end Evan Engram uncertain because of a calf injury, the New York Giants have to hope veteran Kyle Rudolph is ready for the season opener. The long-time Minnesota Vikings tight end watched most of training camp while finishing a long rehabilitation following foot surgery. The Giants had signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract as a free agent in March not expecting the surgery, but Rudolph expects to play.
Bears’ Robinson motivated without deal
Allen Robinson had all the motivation he needed anyway. The Chicago Bears' star receiver insisted a contract negotiation that left him playing this season on the franchise tag rather than a multiyear deal didn't give him a chip on his shoulder or an extra desire to show his worth. Robinson is in a good spot off one of his best seasons. He caught a career-high 102 passes.
Coaching in genes for Eagles’ Sirianni
Coaching football is the genes for the Sirianni family. Nick Sirianni spent three hours listening to his brother coach Washington and Jefferson College to victory over John Carroll in a Division III college football game Saturday. On Sunday, the entire family will tune in to watch Nick coach his first regular-season game in the NFL when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Atlanta Falcons.
49ers QB Trey Lance out of splint
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance showed signs of progress in returning from a finger injury but there are still questions about whether he will be able to play in the season opener. Lance no longer needed a splint on the index finger on his throwing hand after suffering a small chip fracture in the exhibition finale on Aug. 29. Lance didn’t throw on Monday.
Packers’ Smith limited in practice
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith practiced on a limited basis Monday after missing virtually all of training camp with a back injury. Smith had participated in only one training-camp workout, and that was on Aug. 16. The Pro Bowl pass rusher took part in individual drills Monday as the Packers prepare for Sunday’s season opener with New Orleans.
Brown returns to Seahawks practice
After more than a month as a spectator, left tackle Duane Brown was on the field as a participant as game week finally arrived for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. Brown may not have received exactly what he wanted during his month of watching practice. But the Seahawks appear to have the blindside protector of Russell Wilson satisfied enough for the start of the regular season.