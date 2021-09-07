Raiders release Emmons from practice squad

HENDERSON Nev. — B.J. Emmons was released from the Las Vegas Raiders’ 16-man practice squad as part of a set of transactions the NFL team announced on Monday evening.

The undrafted rookie running back out of Morganton’s Freedom High School, who was added to the Raiders’ initial practice squad after final roster cut-downs last week, was let go from the practice squad alongside defensive tackle Niles Scott. Signed in their place were wide receiver David Moore, recently cut by the Carolina Panthers, and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor.

The moves leave Emmons, who initially signed with the Seattle Seahawks after going unselected in the NFL Draft this past spring, again looking for another team after he played in all three preseason games for the Raiders, tallying 90 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

Las Vegas also officially announced the signing of K.J. Wright to their active roster. In turn, second-year linebacker Tanner Muse, who missed last season with injury, was waived.

