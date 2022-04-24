Raptors avoid sweep, beat 76ers 110-102

TORONTO — It was a thumbs down day for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, who couldn’t complete a first-round sweep of the Toronto Raptors.

Pascal Siakam scored 15 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points and the Raptors beat Embiid and the Sixers 110-102 on Saturday.

Game 5 is Monday night in Philadelphia.

“We’ll be ready, I can guarantee you that,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.

Embiid started despite a right thumb injury that required him to wear a brace.

“It’s painful,” Embiid said. “In basketball you need to use your hand a lot.”

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA playoff series. Fans briefly chanted “Raps in seven” after both coaches emptied their benches in the final minutes.

Embiid said he injured his thumb in the first half of Wednesday’s Game 3, and had it taped at halftime. He finished that game with a decisive 3-pointer in overtime, but wore a brace afterward, and at Friday’s practice.

Although Rivers said the Sixers don’t believe the injury can get worse, Embiid was seen shaking his hand in pain several times Saturday, occasionally doubling over as he squeezed the area.

“It’s going to be something he’s going to have to deal with throughout the playoffs from this point on,” Rivers said. “It’s not going to go away. He’ll get better and better at figuring out how to use it.”

Embiid shot 3 for 10 in the first half. He finished 7 for 16 and scored 21 points in 39 minutes.

Embiid said he expects to undergo an MRI in Philadelphia Monday but will likely keep playing even if doctors recommend surgery.

“I want to play,” he said. “I would imagine that I keep playing and probably do something after the season.”

Rivers said the Sixers, who made 16 turnovers and were outrebounded 46-41, didn’t deserve to win Saturday.

“We just made so many mistakes,” he said. “You can’t win an NBA regular season game with the mistakes we made, let alone a playoff game.”

Thaddeus Young scored 13 points, OG Anunoby had 10, and newly crowned NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes had six points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Toronto overcame an injury to All-Star guard Fred VanVleet to stave off elimination.

After being called for a foul with 4:57 to go in the second quarter, VanVleet ripped his jersey apart in frustration and walked off the court to the locker room because of a strained left hip.

Jazz beat Mavericks to tie series

SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert gave Utah the lead with an alley-oop dunk with 11.0 seconds left and the Jazz held off the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 on Saturday in Game 4 to tie the first-round series. Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Dallas. Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points for Utah, Donovan Mitchell added 23 points and seven assists, and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds — 10 off the offensive glass. Gobert was 3 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 9 of 18 overall. Dallas star Luka Doncic had 30 points, 10 rebounds four assists in his return from a three-game absence because of strained left calf. Game 5 is Monday night in Dallas.

Tatum, Brown lead Celtics to 109-103 win

NEW YORK — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and the Boston Celtics took a 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets with a 109-103 victory. Again making things difficult on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with their suffocating defense, the Celtics put themselves in position to sweep their way into the second round with a victory Monday night in Brooklyn. A loud “Let’s Go Celtics! Let’s Go Celtics!” chant broke out in the final minutes from the many fans in green who had seats in Barclays Center. There wasn’t much for the Nets fans to cheer about as Brooklyn faces a team that just won’t let them get anything going.

T-wolves rebound to even series with Grizzlies

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns rebounded from two rough games with a career playoff-best 33 points and 14 rebounds, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves pull out a 119-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves moved past their Game 3 collapse and evened the first-round series at 2-2. The series shifts back to Memphis for Game 5 on Tuesday night. Anthony Edwards scored 24 points and backup Jordan McLaughlin pitched in 16 points for the Timberwolves. Desmond Bane hit his eighth 3-pointer at the buzzer to finish with 34 points for the Grizzlies on another quiet night for their star point guard Ja Morant.