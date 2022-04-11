Reentry simulation shows difficulties of life after prison

SHELBY — A week after getting out of prison, Brandon Ruppe found himself sitting back in jail. His offense? Missing a meeting with his probation officer, a meeting he said he couldn't make because he was too busy trying to get a mandatory drug test all week.

"I couldn't get to probation because I was standing in line for an ID. I couldn't get a drug test because I didn't have all my IDs. Everybody doesn't have all their IDs coming out of prison. So people get competitive, and they can get frustrated because the people at these places don't always treat you well," he said.

Ruppe's experience wasn't real. It was part of a prisoner reentry simulation at Cleveland Community College where Ruppe works, but it is a situation many people returning to the world from prison experience every day.

The simulation, hosted at the college by the N.C. Department of Public Safety and Chamber of Commerce, functioned similarly to the poverty simulations hosted at high school campuses around the country.

Participants were given a new name and list of tasks they must complete in a simulated week: getting an ID, meeting with their parole officers, paying rent, going to work.

The March 30 event was designed to be as burdensome as possible. At seemingly every station, a participant would express frustration at the unwillingness of someone to help them, or of not knowing they needed to visit another station first.

At the end of each simulated week, most participants would either go to jail, end up in a halfway house or wind up homeless. A very select few would have a roof of their own over their heads.

"The thing I think most people don't realize is they are only one bad decision away from being in a situation like this," Jana Demetral, of Lincoln Correctional Center, said. "Just one mistake. You could be texting in your car and accidentally hit and kill someone. Then bam, you are in this exact situation."

The simulation was attended by human resource representatives from local businesses, as well as people from churches and homeless shelters.

Ruppe said he hopes the experiences people had with the simulation will lead to more equitable practices in hiring or for people looking for places to live after prison.

Ultimately, he added, the county could benefit from a reentry council, which could help returning people find jobs, clothes and places to work or live after release. Having access to those resources, he said, drastically reduces the chances a person will end up back in prison.

"If you don't have a job when you come out of prison and you have rent to pay, what are you going to do? You are going to end up doing what you've done your whole life, what may have gotten you in trouble and landed you in prison in the first place."

Efforts to help offenders reintegrate into society have grown in recent years. Textile manufacturer STI has seen great successes in a work release program with Gaston Correctional Center.

Plans for a transitional house for released offender have been in the works in Shelby in recent months, though a recent rezoning hearing for that project hit a snag with some opposition from neighbors.

A state program to assist people released from prison has also expressed a need for mentors to participate in a reentry program.

The simulation is one of several planned in the area. Jennell McCorkle, a probation and parole officer who runs these simulations, said she has them planned in Gastonia and Hickory in the coming weeks, and she intends to return to Cleveland Community College gain later this year.

"I want to do this everywhere I can. I'd even like to take it to the middle schools and the high schools so young people can see what this is like," she said. "Because if you come in here and take it seriously, you'll really know what it is like when people reject you."