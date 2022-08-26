Tags
The Carbon City area of Morganton is getting a new KFC.
NEWTON — A Morganton man who resigned from his post as a correctional officer last week now is facing five child sex charges in Catawba County.
A 40-year-old man who was being held at the Burke County Jail on a trespassing and resisting officers charge died after being found unresponsi…
A Georgia woman is locked up at the Burke County Jail under a $1 million bond after deputies said they caught her with more than 17 pounds of …
A well-known Iredell County, N.C., farmer died in an accident Monday evening.
After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...
ICARD — On one side of scrimmage, the East Burke football team’s ball-carriers chewed up the fresh grass at Danny Williams Field and found the…
North Carolina drivers are gradually choosing to plug in rather than fill up.
Find out what happened #50YearsAgoInBurkeCounty:
Law enforcement agencies across Burke County hosted several active shooter trainings at the former Chesterfield Elementary School this month.
