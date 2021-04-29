Remi
Remi is a big, sweet boy. He, with his littermate, spent his whole life in a 10X10 outdoor kennel until... View on PetFinder
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from April 4-10.
For this charge, Coffey is accused of exposing himself to a Walmart employee in the baby clothing aisle.
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of March 28- Apr. 3:
A 13-hour standoff in Watauga County has come to an end.
The Lake James area of Burke County is attracting an increased presence of bald eagles:
A lengthy drug investigation ended up with a man in handcuffs on a drug-trafficking charge Friday.
LENOIR — Caldwell County deputies say a man shot his girlfriend and their 2-year-old son before turning the gun on himself late Friday night.
A video showing Tate Boulevard moments before Zakylen Greylen Harris, a 7-year-old, was shot and killed was released by the Hickory Police Department Thursday.
See a video of firefighters putting out the last of a blaze in a mobile home in the Chesterfield community.
Erik Brittain is facing a felony charge after police found a victim with a deep cut to the side of her face last week.