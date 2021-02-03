Rewriting history

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a resident of Greensboro, home of the Feb. 1, 1960, Woolworth sit-ins, wants you to know that racism no longer exists.

As Black History Month was only days away, Robinson, a Black man, felt moved to make that decree at a state Board of Education meeting last week.

“The system of government that we have in this nation is not systematically racist. In fact, it is not racist at all,” Robinson said of proposed new standards for social studies instruction in public schools, which would include discussion of some chapters of America’s past and present that have routinely been underrepresented.

How else, Robinson said, could he have been elected as the state’s first Black lieutenant governor and Barack Obama as the first Black president — twice?

We’ll see Robinson’s examples and raise him a few more: Two Black men are chancellors of University of North Carolina System campuses in Greensboro. The police chief is Black, as is the county sheriff, the chairman of the county commissioners and the school superintendent. The state has had two Black chief justices on its Supreme Court, one of them Greensboro’s Henry Frye.

All are clear and laudable signs of progress. In fact, we agree with Robinson that this is the greatest country on Earth.