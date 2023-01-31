Ribbon cutting planned for Phifer Family YMCA

The Phifer Family YMCA, located at 2165 S. Sterling Street, Morganton, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony February 7th at 12:30PM. During the ribbon cutting, guests will be able to take tours of the facility, try out fitness equipment, see demonstrations, and learn about the Y’s charitable work in the community. In addition to the 12:30pm ribbon cutting, the public is invited to join the grand opening activities and celebrations scheduled throughout the day:

Little Guatemala Coffee Cart 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Big Dawg 92.1FM Broadcasting Live – 10 a.m. to noon

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – 12:30 p.m. (Refreshments will be served)

Giveaways all day

Become a member this day and pay no Mission Investment Fee

“We are so excited to invite the community to come out and take part in our ribbon cutting celebration. So many of us have waited a long time for this day and we are thrilled to open our doors to serve families who are in need of our programs and services,” said Kara Cloninger, executive director.

Named after the Phifer family, the Phifer Family YMCA initially opened Nov. 1 and became one of the newest YMCA branches in the country. The facility amenities include two racquetball courts, four-lane indoor pool, locker rooms, cardio and strength equipment, functional fitness studio, group exercise studio, offices and spaces for classrooms/education. Other benefits offered by the YMCA since opening include:

All new cardio equipment (installed in January)

Newly renovated drop-in childcare for families (starting February 13th)

Unlimited group exercise classes will be included with membership

Discounts on YMCA programs (swim lessons, afterschool, wellness and youth programs)

No annual contracts and access to hundreds of YMCAs nationwide

This came to fruition through a partnership between UNC Health Blue Ridge and the YMCA as both organizations looked to promote wellness and improve quality of life for families across the region. According to Nat Auten, CEO of YMCA of Catawba Valley, “Working together, we are committed to giving all people the resources to reach their potential, providing families with the access and support they need to lead healthy lives.”