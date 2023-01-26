'Rock of Ages' returns this weekend

HICKORY — Audiences are raving over the 1980’s rock musical, “Rock of Ages,” at the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances continue this weekend, Jan. 27-29, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

This five-time Tony Award-nominated musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day — and the music. The show features your favorite hits from the 1980s, including “Don’t Stop Belivin,’” “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” “Wanted Dead or Alive” and many more.

Performances of “Rock of Ages” are Jan. 27 through Feb. 4 in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “Rock of Ages” is produced by Alex Lee Inc.