Rockies top NL East-leading Braves 7-6

DENVER — Charlie Blackmon homered for the third straight game, Raimel Tapia had a go-ahead sacrifice fly and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 Saturday night.

C.J. Cron also homered for the Rockies.

Ozzie Albies homered for the second time in as many games for the NL East-leading Braves, who remained two games in front of the Philadelphia Phillies. Travis d'Arnaud added a homer in the ninth. It was the fifth consecutive one-run decision for the Braves. They have lost four of them.

“We play the same game every day,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ve been real successful, but we’re going through a stretch now where we’re not. You weather these storms. You fight through them and you keep working. We’re putting ourselves in a position and it can change just like that, where all of the sudden you’re getting the big hit or you’re getting the big pitch.”